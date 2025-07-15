NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Adam Thielen, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons DL coach Nate Ollie said that DL Brandon Dorlus will play all over the defensive front, including inside and on the edge.

“Brandon is like our special, what you call, a utility weapon,” Ollie said, via the team’s website. “Brandon’s gonna have to do some stuff inside and we’re gonna actually put Brandon out on the edge this year.”

Dorlus, who’s entering his second year in the NFL, is ready for the challenge and said it isn’t anything different than what he did back in college.

“It’s very similar to what I played in college,” he said. “Played a little on the edge on first and second down. Third down, moved inside. … I like the defensive line. It’s very fun to play in. It’s not just sitting back in one position. I love to switch it up.”

Panthers

The Panthers finished 5-12 last season, but had some encouraging performances in their 30-27 loss to the Chiefs and 22-16 loss to the Eagles. Veteran WR Adam Thielen said both of those games gave them some confidence going into 2025.

“Yeah, I think it gives us confidence going into this year that, hey, you know, we didn’t win those games, and at the end of the day, there’s no, a loss is a loss, like you’re not getting anything out of a loss. But I think it gives you confidence going into this year to say, hey, we were right there,” said Thielen, via PanthersWire. “The pieces that we’ve added, the leadership roles that have been replaced, and people just strong leaders have been brought into the facility, and then paired with just the players that we’ve added and free agency, the players that we’ve added and in the draft, I feel like. There was a really precise and thought-out plan this year, and so that, I think, gives us confidence that we were right there. We added pieces. We brought in great leadership. Let’s see what happens.”

Saints

Saints’ second-round QB Tyler Shough is competing with Spencer Rattler for the starting job this offseason. When asked about Derek Carr retiring, Shough said HC Kellen Moore spoke to him about the “opportunity” to start and always planned on competing after being drafted.

“Kellen told me before they announced it (before) practice, which was good. I think I had media later that day and they didn’t want me to go in blind,” Shough said, via SaintsWire. “But like you said, the word ‘opportunity’ just sticks in my head. Regardless (of whether Carr retired or not) I think it would’ve been great just because of who he is and how high of a level he’s played at, to come in and learn from, I’m going to come in and compete regardless and try to get better. I think for me and what I’ve been through, I’ve been carted off the field, I’ve been booed, I’ve been the MVP, I’ve been the starter, I’ve been the backup to (Justin) Herbert.”

Shough understands he’s still a rookie and needs to earn the respect of his teammates.

“I’m still a rookie. I may be older but I’ve got to earn the respect of everybody and do my job,” Shough said.

Shough knows he can’t compare himself to Carr or other players.

“I think the biggest thing from that, is just like, high school kids, college kids watching, don’t compare yourselves to others. Do it from a competitive standpoint but don’t let it shut you down. I always thought I was better than the guys in my class coming out at the Opening. That’s innate, my innate belief, and you see guys like Trevor Lawrence — three-year career, win a national championship, and I’m like, ‘Man that would have been sick.’ And year after year you see guys get drafted like, ‘Man I’m better than this dude, I’m better than this dude.’ But you kind of have to go through your own circumstance and opportunity to grow as a person and a player because if I would have had three-years, four-years career who knows? I may be entitled or I may be out of the league at this point,” Shough said.