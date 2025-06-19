NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Panthers Kicker Competition, Saints

Buccaneers

Following a record-breaking season with another 1,000 receiving yards, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans praised QB Baker Mayfield for how he’s transitioned the franchise after Tom Brady.

“Huge impact. Huge! He’s a big reason why I came back,” Evans said, via Cold As Balls. “The energy he’s brought to Tampa after Tom [Brady], that’s a huge act to follow and I think he’s done an unbelievable job winning two division championships and making it to the postseason. Tampa is in great hands with Baker and I’m sure he’ll play much longer than I will, and I look forward to a great season this year and competing for a Super Bowl.”

Panthers

The Panthers have a competition at kicker this offseason between Matthew Wright and undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald. ST coordinator Tracy Smith said they’ve been testing both players by having them kick against the wind.

“We had them kick into the wind, try to make it as hard as possible, it’s been good,” Smith said via Darin Gannt and Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “It’s two guys who are working really hard. They’re good workers, both Ryan and Matt, and, they have different kind of skill sets, but they’ve been very cooperative. They’ve been challenging to each other and for everyone else, so all that’s been great; no problem with either one of them work ethic-wise or fitting in with the team. It’s been a nice experience.”

Smith points out that Wright has seven years of experience after going undrafted in 2019 and has experience with the league’s kickoff rule.

“Matt is more experienced. He’s played on several NFL teams. He has a whole year of the kickoff rule that he’s dealt with. So all of that is kind of already, the box is checked. He knows what he’s doing on that. He’s ahead mentally on all that stuff.”

As for Fitzgerald, Smith said the rookie is proving to have a “great leg” and is learning how to be a professional in the NFL.

“Ryan is coming straight from college, so all of the rules stuff, it’s all first time out. Practicing with an NFL team is completely different, the lifestyle and all those things. So he’s different in that way, but also it’s had a very successful last two years in college, has a great leg, so we’re kind of seeing pros and cons of each guy and, seeing where it goes. There’s no reason to really call a leader anywhere in the near future.”

Saints

Saints second-round QB Tyler Shough said he’s finding a lot of similarities to HC Kellen Moore‘s offensive system compared to what he ran during his college career at Louisville, Texas Tech, and Oregon.

“Yeah, a lot of familiarity,” Shough said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “Obviously, it’s all new terminology, but [it’s just] different ways to get things done. From a run support perspective and passing game, there’s different things. But all of it is pretty much the same thing.”

Shough said Derek Carr‘s decision to retire hasn’t impacted his approach and he’s staying focused on learning New Orleans’ playbook.

“I’m treating it the same way as if he [Carr] was there or not,” Shough said. “I’ve got to continue to learn the playbook and grow. And I’m going to compete regardless, whatever the situation is. That’s my focus right now. It’s a great opportunity.”

Shough said he quickly made his way to New Orleans after being drafted and connected with his former college teammate, TE Juwan Johnson.

“I wanted to get there early,” Shough said. “I got there a couple days right after the draft, just to hang out with the guys. I couldn’t be at the facility, obviously, so I was training at Tulane. … It was great because I got my feet wet a little bit already. I got to meet people and rekindle with some of my former teammates, like [Saints tight end and Oregon alum] Juwan Johnson. It was really fun to get there. And now, rolling right into minicamp.”