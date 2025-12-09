NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Todd Bowles, Raheem Morris, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay had a tough loss in Week 14, losing to the Saints at home to go into a tie atop the NFC South with the Panthers. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles isn’t looking for sympathy and knows they need to put this game behind them to finish the season strong.

“We lost yesterday, and we’ve got to get over it,” Bowles said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “We’ve got to be big boys, we’ve got to get over it and own what we did, and we’ve got to get better at things we need to get better at.”

“We understand that as a group we’ve been through this before, but it’s different every single year and every time (we) do it. Nobody likes to lose, and you’re coming on a short week, (we have) a chance to get the bad taste out of your mouth, but they should be upset. They should own what they do. We as coaches own what we do, and as a team own what we do, and we’ve got to come out Thursday and we’ve got to correct them.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris isn’t concerned about his job security and is focused on finishing the remainder of the season strong for his team.

“You want to give it back to them,” Morris said, via ESPN. “For Kaden Elliss going out there and hurting his arm and going back in and finishing that game [against Seattle]. Those things matter to me, and those players matter to me, so I’m going to go give them everything I got. So, to be selfish to think about my own personal stuff, no, that’s not right.”

Morris added that he has the utmost support from Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

“He is 100% in support,” Morris said of Blank. “Support ain’t an issue. He is absolutely outstanding. His ability to listen to us, his ability to be there for us, his ability to be in it with us, is absolutely 100% awesome. And it’s everybody. It’s an all-hands-on-deck mentality with the organization, and I can’t say nothing about better.”

Morris added that he shares the game plan with Blank before and after each game so he can help explain what went right and what went wrong.

“I think it’s something that I love to be able to do with him, just to show him what the plan is, so he’s not sitting in the box wondering what’s going on,” Morris said. “And then, after the game, we can clearly say and sit there in front of each other and just tell what we didn’t get executed or we did get executed to win a football game and those are the important things to me. I’m not there selling Arthur on whatever his decisions are. I got to make my own decisions and go find out what we need to do to win football games. I think that’s the most important.”

Morris said WR Drake London (knee) and DT Brandon Dorlus are day-to-day for this week’s game. He said he feels good about Dorlus. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, many around the league are wondering if there will be a head coach opening with the Falcons after the season.

Falcons TE Feleipe Franks was fined $8,111 for taunting.

Saints

Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough said he continues to feel more comfortable as he gets more reps and grows within the offense.

“One hundred percent,” Shough said, via PFT. “Every single practice, every single week, I feel my confidence growing more and more – just the ability to go out there [and] put points on the board in any way we can, so there’s a lot of plays that we can look at, and I can look at, and continue to continue to grow with, but we’re just really proud of everybody, especially against a defense like that in those conditions to kind of turn out a win.”