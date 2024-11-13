NFC Notes: Tyrel Dodson, Matthew Stafford, Jared Verse, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

The Rams lost 23-15 to the Dolphins in Week 10 in an underwhelming performance. Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford feels they beat themselves with turnovers and costly penalties that stalled drives.

“It was just negative plays at the wrong time,” Stafford said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “Whether it was a turnover, sack, inefficient play on first down, whatever it was we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in that strike zone area near the 30-yard line. And that was the difference in the game.”

Rams HC Sean McVay had no issues with the defense but doesn’t think the offense did anything to put their defense in more favorable positions.

“There wasn’t any sort of semblance of complementary football,” Mcvay added. “Defensively, I was pleased with the way that we played. I thought we were able to limit them, create a bunch of negative plays, get some turnovers, and give short fields to the offense. Then, ultimately, we weren’t able to capitalize.”

Stafford opened up on how many years he believes he has left in the league: “I don’t know. Depends on how long they’ll have me around here. But I am enjoying playing and trying to lead this young group. It’s a lot of fun.” (Jim Trotter)

Rams

Rams first-round OLB Jared Verse now has a sack in three straight games after recording a strip-sack in the loss to the Dolphins in Week 10. Verse feels there are a few plays he wants back despite another strong outing.

“I’ll never be satisfied with the way I play,” Verse said, via Wyatt Miller of the team’s website. “I think there were definitely a couple plays here and there that I could have made if I did a little bit more.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks released LB Tyrel Dodson this past week after he started the team’s first nine games. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald explained why they cut Dodson rather than relegate him to a bench role.

“It was what’s best for us, for the team at this point, and you’re looking at what’s best for the person too,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “This is a guy that’s come in and worked really hard, it didn’t work out here, which is on everybody involved, myself included. But it gives him an opportunity to go play somewhere else.”