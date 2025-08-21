NFC Notes: Tyson Bagent, Malik Willis, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears signed backup QB Tyson Bagent to a two-year extension worth up to $16 million. Bagent said he thought over Chicago’s offer for a week as he weighed options about going after a starting role elsewhere, but their new coaching staff with HC Ben Johson was a big factor in his decision: “Being around this staff and this offense, especially this staff, the offensive staff, I think that has just been the biggest part in the decision besides just how much I love the city of Chicago, how comfortable I am with everybody, but yeah, that was certainly played a role into it.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell is fielding questions about the backup quarterback position and says that the job is QB Kyle Allen‘s to lose while QB Hendon Hooker tries to make last-minute improvements ahead of the season.

“He’s playing better,” Campbell said of Allen, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So I would say that right now, if you’re saying — if you had to go in with a two right now, who would you trust more? Yeah, I would trust Kyle more because he’s proven more after these two games. But I’m still — we’re still going to coach Hooker up and we’re still going to see what’s there and see if we can get him better. I mean, we still got a little bit here.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said sixth-round DE Ahmed Hassanein will be “down for a while” with a pec injury and isn’t sure if he can return this year. (Dave Birkett)

Campbell revealed CB Khalil Dorsey is off the PUP list and will practice this week. (Birkett)

is off the PUP list and will practice this week. (Birkett) Per Nolan Bianchi, Detroit S Kerby Joseph has been out because of a lingering knee issue, but it doesn’t feel like a major problem. Bianchi adds the team hopes to have him back by the end of the week.

Packers

Malik Willis is filling in for Jordan Love after the Packers’ starting quarterback underwent minor surgery to repair his left thumb. Green Bay RB Josh Jacobs is confident Willis would be starting on another team.

“I mean, if you ask me, it’s no way this guy shouldn’t be [of the] 32 teams starting somewhere,” Jacobs said, via Dominique Yates of the Journal Sentinel. “That’s just my opinion, the way that I see him on a day-to-day basis, his attributes, the way he uses his mind and things like that — he’s a really good football player. We have the ultimate confidence in him. I think he’s going to do good. I’m not really too worried about it.”