NFC Notes: Uar Bernard, Sean Mannion, Malik Nabers, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

The Eagles picked up DL Uar Bernard in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Bernard said he is focusing on learning the playbook and being at the team facility.

“I hardly go out,” Bernard said, via Ryan Novozinsky of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I just focus on my playbook and my teammates, so coming into the building is fun for me and I love it here. I want to grow every day, so I keep my focus in the building and keep the main thing the main thing.”

Bernard has never played organized football before, and played basketball growing up in Nigeria. Bernard has been taken aback since coming to Philadelphia.

“The fact that I can’t even go out without taking pictures with the fans outside, it’s amazing,” Bernard said. “Being here is like a dream come true to me because I’ve never experienced that before. I just came into the town from Nigeria and it’s amazing.”

As for learning the game, Bernard called it a “learning process” but is confident that things are going smoothly.

“It’s good,” Bernard said. “I don’t see anything hard if you keep working out. If you have passion for what you do, you’re going to progress every day. So, I believe that the process is going smoothly.”

Eagles DE A.J. Epenesa signed a one-year deal for the minimum salary and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. He’s due a base salary of $1.215 million, $500,000 of which is guaranteed, and received a $187,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata referred to new OC Sean Mannion as an “evil genius” regarding his offensive knowledge.

“The guy knows ball,” Mailata said, via Pro Football Talk. “If I were to lock the three smartest people in the facility in one room, Sean would be there. And I think Sean would just be by himself. It would just be Sean. He’s a wizard. And man, I’m super excited. As the year goes on, we get to display what is in that beautiful mind of his.”

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4. New York HC John Harbaugh said Nabers is spending a lot of time rehabbing at the team facility and is making “really good progress.”

“I think he does everything he can. He said his plan is to be here most of the time; almost all the time he’ll be here, I believe. I don’t think he will be here all the time. He’s going to be here a lot, working really hard. He’s making really good progress right now. I’m very hopeful that he’ll be back soon,” Harbaugh said, via GiantsWire.

Harbaugh mentioned that the last few weeks have been encouraging.

“Also, understand when you come back from a knee, he’ll be back, and he’ll still be building his way back to his ultimate full strength self. But he’s doing great. He’s doing a great job. He’s made some real good progress in the last few weeks.”

Harbaugh added that Nabers is still around “70 percent” through his rehab.

“It’s a grind. He’s still in the middle of it. He’s probably not in the middle of it now. He’s probably maybe 70 percent through. I don’t know, something like that. 80 percent through,” Harbaugh said. “He’s still grinding. It’s going to be a grind when he starts playing again too to get back right.”