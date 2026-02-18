NFC Notes: Upcoming Free Agents, 49ers, Giants, Seahawks

49ers

Vic Tafur of The Athletic ranks the 49ers’ top 10 impending free agents going into the offseason:

Tafur has WR Jauan Jennings atop his list, but could see San Francisco letting him test the market to see what his full value is. In the end, Tafur feels the $28 million franchise tag is too much for Jennings.

Giants

The offensive coordinator is a key hire for any coaching staff, especially one charged with developing a young quarterback. New Giants HC John Harbaugh will entrust QB Jaxson Dart to the tutelage of Matt Nagy, the former Bears head coach who sandwiched that tenure around two stints as the OC for the Chiefs. Given Nagy was fired by the Bears and was allowed to walk by Kansas City, it wasn’t the most inspiring hire of the cycle. But former Cowboys HC and current NBC analyst Jason Garrett is a fan, and explained why.

“I think Matt will be great for Jaxson [because] he has a good feel for people, really good feel for quarterbacks, good understanding of how to put the whole thing together,” Garrett said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He’ll have balanced attacks and plays that complement each other. There will be stuff that’s sound, old-school football, there will be cutting-edge things, there will be game-plan nuances. All the stuff that we’ve seen in Kansas City that he’s been such a big part of, I think you’ll start seeing some of that in New York.”

Seahawks

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic ranks the Seahawks’ top impending free agents this offseason:

Dugar could see CB Riq Woolen having multiple suitors on the open market, but is unsure if he will get a similar deal to the three-year, $40 million contract CB Shaq Griffin got from the Jaguars after leaving Seattle in 2021.

an important special teams player and could see him being retained. The NFL announced Seahawks CB Josh Jobe was fined a total of $18,444 for his two unnecessary roughness penalties in the Super Bowl.

while out of bounds. The next fine was generated from a punch Jobe threw on Diggs after the receiver grabbed his facemask. Per Brady Henderson, Kirk Olivadotti will remain on HC Mike Macdonald‘s staff in a different role, after coaching inside linebackers for the past two seasons.