NFC Notes: Matt Nagy, George Pickens, Cowboys, Giants Cap Cuts

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens finished his first year in Dallas after being acquired from the Steelers. Pickens, who is an impending free agent, said he enjoyed the 2025 season.

“Doing something new for me, just getting acclimated with the guys and the coaches and the teammates, was one of the first steps that I wanted to do. It was great. That’s all I can really say. It was great as far as, like, the whole team,” Pickens said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Cowboys’ new DC Christian Parker said he’s planning a “multiple” defensive system with a 3-4 base, while also incorporating 4-3 spacing, per Todd Archer.

Giants

Offensive coordinator is a key hire for any coaching staff, and especially one charged with developing a young quarterback. New Giants HC John Harbaugh will entrust QB Jaxson Dart to the tutelage of Matt Nagy, the former Bears head coach who sandwiched that tenure around two stints as the OC for the Chiefs. Given Nagy was fired by the Bears and was allowed to walk by Kansas City, it wasn’t the most inspiring hire of the cycle. But former Cowboys HC and current NBC analyst Jason Garrett is a fan, and explained why.

“I think Matt will be great for Jaxson [because] he has a good feel for people, really good feel for quarterbacks, good understanding of how to put the whole thing together,” Garrett said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He’ll have balanced attacks and plays that complement each other. There will be stuff that’s sound, old-school football, there will be cutting-edge things, there will be game-plan nuances. All the stuff that we’ve seen in Kansas City that he’s been such a big part of, I think you’ll start seeing some of that in New York.”