NFC Notes: Vic Fangio, John Michael Schmitz, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Before the team’s preseason opener, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the team’s acquisition of QB Joe Milton.

“I really have to pinch myself that we got him after the last game that he had up there, starting there for New England,” Jones told Kristi Scales of 105.3 The Fan. “I’m just excited that we had a chance to get him. And he hasn’t disappointed. He’s actually — we’re just more and more encouraged by what we’re seeing.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer wouldn’t declare Milton as the team’s backup quarterback: “We don’t have to decide that today. … I need to get to learn him as the play-caller. … I’m not going to say who the backup running back is right now, who the backup quarterback is right now, because I don’t have to make those decisions yet.” (Jon Machota)

He continued: "Our plan all along has been that we need to find out about Joe Milton. Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried about Joe Milton. Joe Milton played really well in the second half. He did some really good things. He calmed down. He figured it out." (Machota)

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson avoided a more serious injury and was diagnosed with just a back contusion. (Todd Archer)

avoided a more serious injury and was diagnosed with just a back contusion. (Todd Archer) Cowboys fifth-round RB Jaydon Blue had to leave practice on Thursday but was later diagnosed with just an ankle bruise. Cowboys OL Dakoda Shepley also has an ankle injury, a high ankle sprain. (Archer)

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio was candid about CB Kelee Ringo and CB Adoree’ Jackson‘s preseason performance against the Bengals and said it was a great learning competition for them.

“Obviously, they had some tough assignments in that game going against that quarterback and those receivers,” Fangio said, via Philly Zone. “But I think it’s a great learning experience for both of them and hopefully they’ll both come back. Obviously, Kelee had more balls thrown his way than Adoree’ did, but I think it’s great that happened and we’ll see how much they can grow from that.”

Fangio explained why he called a zero blitz, which left Ringo on an island against WR Ja’Marr Chase.

“Yeah, there are a lot of times in the preseason where you’re calling stuff for the purpose of evaluation, whereas during the season in a real game, you’re calling stuff to stop anything that you can to help your guys,” Fangio said. “But during the preseason, a lot of times you’re calling stuff to get a good evaluation of everybody. [I like] to put them in stressful situations, which are going to happen during the season and games. We played Cincinnati last year, and there was no cover zero because of Chase and their receivers and their quarterback, but it’s a good evaluation.”

Philadelphia added CB Jakorian Bennett to the group, which will provide more competition for snaps.

“We’re going to find out here soon,” Fangio said. “Just throw him into the action and see what he’s got.”

Fangio added that Bennett will have an opportunity to compete for a starting role.

“Possibly. I mean, everybody’s got the right to compete out here. I think we need to get his feet under him and get our eyes on him and see what happens over the next few weeks.”

Fangio also emphasized depth guys behind the starters at both edge positions, stepping up to become more involved in the rotation.

“Yeah, we need some guys to surface behind the first couple and I think some of them are making good strides,” Fangio said. “I think Uche is getting better. He’s just got to keep learning how we want to do all the little details both against the run and the pass. Ojulari, same. Then the other guys we’re looking for somebody to surface to say, hey, maybe we need to keep this guy.”

Giants

Giants C John Michael Schmitz admitted he is still working on his game entering his third season as the team’s starter.

“I watched back the game film and saw a couple areas I need to work on,” Schmitz told the New York Post. “It was just playing long in pass pro, playing with extension. Getting square in my sets rather than being overaggressive sometimes and putting myself in bad position. In the run game, keeping my hands tight and running off the ball. I know I can be better. I feel like there is a lot left on the table for me as a player. I took strides last season to where I want to be. It’s just honing in on the little details even when you are tired, and making sure you are locked in mentally. When you get to the pros, you can be as strong as you want, you can be as smart as you want, but it all comes down to your technique.”

“I’m confident in JMS,” Giants HC Brian Daboll said. “He has grown since we’ve been here. He does a good job of setting the table. There’s a lot of things on a center’s plate, and steadily he’s improved. I think he’s in a good spot…His big thing right now is he’s healthy and he’s getting a lot of reps, and he’s been in the system for three years now. You can’t really [overstate] enough how valuable it is for him to be getting these reps against one of the best nose tackles [Dexter Lawrence] in the NFL in a long time.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen discussed the debuts for first-round OLB Abdul Carter and QB Jaxson Dart in Saturday’s preseason action: “I thought both of those guys did a good job. I saw Abdul. He looks like he got a couple pressures. … And then Jaxson did a good job operating the offense, and I was glad he was able to get the two-minute drill in there in the end. I’m happy with where both of those guys are.” (Dan Salomone)