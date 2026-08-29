NFC Notes: Vita Vea, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed DT Vita Vea to a one-year, $30 million extension with $46 million in guarantees, including $28 million in new money guarantees. The deal has a $21.7 million signing bonus, and both his $1.3 million and $23 million base salaries for 2026 and 2027 are fully guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap)

to a one-year, $30 million extension with $46 million in guarantees, including $28 million in new money guarantees. The deal has a $21.7 million signing bonus, and both his $1.3 million and $23 million base salaries for 2026 and 2027 are fully guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap) Vea can earn up to $1 million each year in per-game active roster bonuses, and the contract has three void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Panthers

Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig caused a scuffle during a joint practice with the Texans last offseason after laying a hard shot on WR Xavier Hutchinson. Moehrig said he doesn’t intend to start a fight in their joint practice with the Jaguars, but he won’t shy away from his physical style of play.

“I’m not gonna say I’m just gonna go out there and cause a fight. I’m not looking to do any of that,” Moehrig said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But definitely when it’s a different opponent, you don’t have that kind of relationship or bond with those kinds of guys. So if it gets hostile, it gets hostile. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m gonna still do my job at the end of the day and be physical and play my play style. We’ll see what happens.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said they brought in Moehrig last year because of his physicality and relentless style.

“That’s why he’s here. We just loved his play style coming out of Las Vegas,” Canales said. “Playing on the edge in the run game, the blitz ability, in the back half disrupting passes with his physicality. And just the tireless, relentless way that he plays with.”

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero admitted that Meohrig crossed the line with his physicality on a couple of occasions in 2025, but knows the safety will never “shy away from contact.”

“There’s been a couple of moments in training camp last year where he probably went over the line,” Evero said. “But the thing about Tre’von, he doesn’t say much. He’s very quiet and he keeps to himself. He’s always got a nice smile on his face, so you can assume that he’s a really nice guy, and he is. But he’s a killer on the field, and he’s never gonna shy away from contact.”

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough enters the second year of his career after being a second-round pick in 2025. Shough said he’s always “chasing” a better version of himself and is holding himself to a high standard going into this season.

“I feel like I’m chasing this version of myself, this better version of myself where I feel like I hold myself to a really high standard,” Shough said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “How can I continue to elevate and get better every single day?”

Shough isn’t concerned about flying under the radar as a starting quarterback.

“I don’t really have any qualms with being under the radar or not highlighted a bunch,” Shough said. “That’s not why I’m here, or why I’m doing it.”

Shough mentioned that he always plays with a chip on his shoulder and is grateful for his path to the NFL after dealing wth multiple injuries throughout his college career.

“I always feel like I’m going to play with a chip on my shoulder,” Shough said. “I also have this perspective of gratitude to be in this situation, to be in New Orleans. Throughout my college career, it was derailed by a couple of injuries, moving states, transferring teams. I understand the nature of the business.”