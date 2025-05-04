NFC Notes: Will Johnson, Drew Lock, Cardinals, Rams QB Plans, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Will Johnson was ecstatic to hear his name called by former Cardinals great Patrick Peterson.

“Yeah, I did. It means a lot,” Johnson said via AZ Central. “I used to watch his Cardinals highlights a lot when I was a young kid. I would look up to him, so seeing him make my pick means something. I’m hoping to be a legend in that Cardinals uniform just like he was.”

Johnson said he has a chip on his shoulder after falling into the second round.

“Definitely very frustrating.,” Johnson said of falling into the second round. “It’s just one of those things that motivates you more than anything else. I know what type of player I am and I’m just happy to be where I am now. I’m going to give my all to Arizona, and they’re going to get a great player. I promise that. I know what I’m dealing with and I’m healthy. I know how my body feels, so I’m just going to go out there and show that on Sundays and show everybody what they missed out on.”

Rams

With the Rams going year to year with QB Matthew Stafford, there was a lot of speculation that Los Angeles could be in the market for a passer this past draft cycle. Rams GM Les Snead was asked about it a few times.

“I don’t think I could truly answer that honestly so I’ll keep that internal, how we view it,” Snead said, via PFT. “The only thing I can add or any insight would be when you prepare for a draft, however many other positions there are and it can get pretty micro and nuanced…If you’re going to get down and go down the quarterback path, that’s an entirely different bucket based on all the requirements it takes to play QB in this league at a successful rate.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said that he would communicate the team’s intentions with Stafford if they did in fact select a quarterback.

“I think there have been a lot of instances where you never regret overcommunicating and creating clarity for people as opposed to why,” McVay said. “When we drafted Stetson Bennett a couple of years ago, I made sure to communicate with [Stafford] beforehand. You want to be as inclusive as you can, especially to players who are in his position. That would be something that we would do, just like we did when we drafted Stetson a couple of years ago.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Drew Lock ‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes another $2 million through incentives. He can earn $200,000 for appearing in 45 percent of snaps, $350,000 for playing in 55 percent of snaps, and $500,000 for 65 percent. He can also earn $500,000 annually for playing in 65 percent of snaps or more and Seattle making the playoffs, via Brady Henderson.

‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes another $2 million through incentives. He can earn $200,000 for appearing in 45 percent of snaps, $350,000 for playing in 55 percent of snaps, and $500,000 for 65 percent. He can also earn $500,000 annually for playing in 65 percent of snaps or more and Seattle making the playoffs, via Brady Henderson. The Seahawks signed OL Federico Maranges to a contract worth $250,000 (Aaron Wilson).

to a contract worth $250,000 (Aaron Wilson). The Seahawks signed CB Zy Alexander to a contract worth $249,000 with a $15,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

to a contract worth $249,000 with a $15,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) The Seahawks signed DE Connor O’Toole to a contract worth $264,000 (Aaron Wilson).