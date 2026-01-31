NFC Notes: Zac Robinson, Buccaneers’ Staff Hires, Kyle Pitts, Falcons

The Buccaneers bringing on Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator reunites him with QB Baker Mayfield after the two were both with the Rams in 2022. Robinson said Mayfield was a big part of his decision to sign with Tampa Bay.

“Sure, it’s a big deal,” Robinson said, via NFL.com. “I’ll never forget, [in 2022] we gave him a handful of plays. It was a short week, Thursday night game, so we gave him kind of a menu of plays, and Baker could probably tell you about 20-25 plays. It was like at 10 o’clock at night and he came in the next day, and I saw his notebook — we had a bathroom break, [so] I saw his notebook — he had highlighters everywhere, color coded. Right away, I was like, ‘Okay, I know the player, I know the talent, but he’s made of all the right stuff.’ Obviously, that time that we spent together was invaluable during a tough season [where] he came in and ignited that group. I’m fired up to work with Bake and the rest of the guys. It’s a good group of dudes, and I’m looking forward to it, for sure.”

Robinson said Mayfield is the type of player who can elevate the entire offense.

“You want that true igniter, you want that guy that elevates the rest of the group,” Robinson said. “When you have a guy like that, you have a chance to win every single Sunday. The impact that he has, obviously, just as a leader…You can speak to the talent and the type of player he is, and all those things, but those guys that give you a chance every single Sunday — and the guys in that locker room know it — it’s a big deal.”

As for Mayfield as a player, Robinson thinks he can attack all levels of the field, can throw on the run, and extend plays.

“Baker was the No. 1 pick in the draft for a reason,” Robinson said. “In terms of the arm, there’s not a part of the field that he can’t attack. You start there and then you get to the instincts and the feel for the game. You mentioned it, the movement part is huge. You have to be able to move at this day and age in the NFL as you guys know. His ability to throw on the run — he’s probably the best in the league at throwing on the run. He’s great in the keeper game, great in the boot[leg] game. [I am] looking to evolve that part and making sure that we’re playing to Baker’s strengths and the rest of the guys’ strengths. That’s a huge part. The third-down conversions, those are tough downs, and when you have a quarterback that can obviously extend those plays and pick up first downs with his legs, that’s huge.”

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts said he would love to come back to Atlanta and play under HC Kevin Stefanski, who has previously featured tight ends within his offense.

“That’d be dope in general as a room and just like for morale as an offensive piece — the tight end being one of the focal points in it,” Pitts said, via Falcons Wire. “Not saying it wasn’t before, but it being like a higher, more-enhanced role. So that would be the cool part and, you know, to see what he’s done in the past is great. Talking to David [Njoku] — nothing but great things to say and I think that would be pretty cool.”