NFC Notes: Zack Martin, Haason Reddick, Cowboys, Eagles, Panthers

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the contract situation involving G Zack Martin: “The real deal is that what one player gets, the others don’t, and it’s not available to the others. That’s the system. It’s up to me to basically allocate that when you have a contract in place.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles LB Haason Reddick isn’t worried about his contract situation and only plans to continue working hard and producing. He feels that eventually, the contract will work itself out as long as he continues to do well on the field.

“Like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly. . . . I’m going to keep coming out, keep working, man. Those types of [contractual] things have a way of sorting themselves out. So I’m just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, work hard for the guys — and let those things sort themselves out as they should.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Laviska Shenault knows he has to prove himself this season in the hopes that he can earn himself more money during the 2024 offseason.

“I’m just doin’ what’s been asked of me and, of course, I had to train harder this offseason,” Shenault said, via PanthersWire.com. “Because I know what’s comin’. So I gotta be prepared in every way possible. It’s bag year. That’s what I’m talkin’ about. It’s bag year. I gotta be ready and prepare every way possible.”