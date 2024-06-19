NFC Notes: Zaven Collins, Tre’Davious White, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins doesn’t have any bad feelings about the organization declining his fifth-year option.

“But there was no ill intent on either side,” Collins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “We were both straight up with each other. told the staff I’m old school, straight up dude. That’s how it is. I know it’s a business. There is nothing big about it.”

Collins hasn’t changed his approach in practice and is still focused on being a leader of their younger players.

“We’re just going to go in, show up to work every single day and I’ve shown up every single day, work every day. Still leading the room like I’ve always done, still coaching guys who are messing up, and take coaching from the guys when I mess up.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said new CB Tre’Davious White is making “good progress” from his torn Achilles and they will see where he’s at when they get to training camp.

“You know, he’s making good progress,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He was able to partake in the walkthrough. It’s obviously a significant injury that he’s overcome. He’s gotten a lot of good stuff done on the side. You could see he’s really locked in and engaged in the meeting setting. As far as what his actual process will be in training camp, we’ll see where he’s at. He does such a great job, understands his body, and so I don’t think we want to pigeonhole ourselves into one approach. ‘All right, how’s he feeling? What does it look like relative to when (Head Team Physician) Neil ElAttrache checks up on him and what’s going to be the best thing for him?’ Not only for hopefully being ready to go for the opener, but for the totality of the season.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald had high praise of WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s work this offseason and expects a big season out of him.

“JSN’s a great player, and expecting big things out of him. He’s had a great offseason. Works his tail off, his practice habits are awesome, moving ability is pretty elite. So, I think we’ve got a really cool plan for him,” Macdonald said, via TheCoachSpeakIndex.