NFC Rumors: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns list some potential free agent targets for the Bears, who have the money to basically go get whoever they want this offseason. Chicago should be connected to all the top free agent tackles and the two list Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr., Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor, Falcons RT Kaleb McGary, 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey, and Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie as options.
- Bears GM Ryan Poles knows Brown and Wylie from his time in Kansas City but Jahns and Fishbain point out scheme fit is going to be important, as Chicago runs a different offense. That could push them toward McGary or McGlinchey.
- They also expect the Bears to go after a pass-rushing defensive tackle, with options including Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones, Eagles DT Javon Hargrave, Cardinals DT Zach Allen, and Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi, the latter of whom the Bears actually signed last year before voiding his deal due to a failed physical.
- Fishbain and Jahns say Jones makes the most sense given his age and scheme fit.
- At linebacker, Colts LB Bobby Okereke makes far and away the most sense due to his familiarity with HC Matt Eberflus and the defensive staff, per Jahns and Fishbain. But it’s a deep free-agent group and other options include Chargers LB Drue Tranquill or Broncos LB Alex Singleton.
- They add another connection to keep in mind is Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin, who started his career with Eberflus in Indianapolis.
- If the Bears feel like they need to add to their interior offensive line, Jahns and Fishbain list Browns C Ethan Pocic, Eagles G Isaac Seumalo, Titans G Nate Davis, and Jets G Nate Herbig as some options.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Bears would like to re-sign RB David Montgomery but the current expectation is for him to test the free agent market.
Lions
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Steelers CB Cameron Sutton is an under-the-radar name actually getting a lot of buzz as a free agent. The Vikings, Lions and Raiders have all come up as potential suitors, and he’s expected to get a lot more than the two-year, $9 million deal he signed last time.
- Jordan Schultz reports that the Lions were one of the team’s interested in CB Jalen Ramsey, who felt that the Dolphins were the best fit for him all along.
Packers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Packers and Jets have discussed enough options with picks and players going both ways that as soon as Packers QB Aaron Rodgers decides what he wants to do, a trade could come together quickly.
- Graziano adds Rodgers’ contract and how much of it Green Bay is willing to absorb will be a big factor in what the trade compensation ultimately ends up being.
- He also notes there’s still not a clear sense of whether Rodgers wants to be traded to New York and his decision could throw a wrench in things. Some people in the league still think there’s a chance the Raiders could get involved, though there have been zero signs of that so far.
