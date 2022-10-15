NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

An NFL executive tells Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that while the Commanders were able to build an impressive group of defensive linemen, it could get tricky for them in the next year or two.

“That’s a very good defensive line, but where are they going to be a year from now, two years from now?” said the executive. “They’re not going to sign all of them to extensions. That’s almost impossible. Some are going to want to hit the market.

“You can’t get them all done, even if you really wanted to. So now you are using comp picks to help fill those holes, and doing it after going years without addressing other position groups at the top of the draft because of taking so many defensive linemen. Look at San Francisco. They did it, and they made it to a Super Bowl, but even they decided to trade [tackle DeForest] Buckner when it was time for him to get $20 million [a year]. Where’s that going to leave Washington?”

Cowboys

PFF Doug Kyed talked to a number of league sources to find out what the Saints could get for former HC Sean Payton if he decided to return to coaching next year. New Orleans still has his rights, so any interested teams would have to trade for Payton.

if he decided to return to coaching next year. New Orleans still has his rights, so any interested teams would have to trade for Payton. A coach hasn’t been traded in a long time since a flurry of high-profile ones in the early 2000s. But sources told Kyed they’d expect the Saints to be able to get at least one first-round pick for Payton, maybe more.

As to where Payton could end up, Kyed mentioned there isn’t looking like there will be a ton of vacancies this year. But the Broncos and Chargers were highlighted as possibilities if they continue to underperform expectations in 2022. The Cowboys have been linked to Payton for years but current HC Mike McCarthy has the team at 4-1 right now.

has the team at 4-1 right now. Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence on his upcoming matchup with the Eagles: “They have a pretty good offense. They got a good wide receiver corps, good quarterback, good o-line, so they’re well-rounded. But also, we dem boys. Remember that. Don’t worry about it. Y’all will see it on Sunday.” (Jon Machota)

on his upcoming matchup with the Eagles: “They have a pretty good offense. They got a good wide receiver corps, good quarterback, good o-line, so they’re well-rounded. But also, we dem boys. Remember that. Don’t worry about it. Y’all will see it on Sunday.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is questionable with a hip injury Sunday, with HC Mike McCarthy adding: “He’s just working through a couple things there. We feel like he’ll get all that sorted out for the game.” (Machota)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he can see his team getting more comfortable within the offense, including QB Daniel Jones.

“I just look at it from how it’s been since we’ve been here with OTAs and the things he’s done to get better,” Daboll said, via PFT. “I’ve said it ad nauseam: He works as hard as he can. He comes in, and he’s does a great job with the players around him, of leading them or helping them with the offense. Each week I think you get a little bit more comfortable. Again, we’re five weeks into live competition. So I think you learn a lot about players, not just Daniel but everybody. And he’s done a good job for us.”