NFC Rumors: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones believes there is a “good chance” that a top-level defensive player will be available to them at No. 10 overall in the draft.

“[There’s a] good chance to have a top defensive player — the top, one of top — be there at 10,” said Jones, via Patrik Walker of CBS Sports.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy “wouldn’t be surprised” if they draft an offensive lineman at some point given they have 10 picks.

“I don’t think you ever pass up on O-line depth,” said McCarthy. “… With 10 picks, I wouldn’t be surprised if we use one on an offensive lineman.”

Now that Andy Dalton has signed with the Bears, McCarthy indicated they would like to “add some competition” to the backup quarterback role against Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert.

“We have [Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert], and we’re enjoying developing them [behind Dak Prescott],” McCarthy said. “But you definitely want to add some competition to the room.”

Eagles

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that teams who have had trade talks with the Eagles believe the player Philadelphia would like to move up for is Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle.

Giants

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the Giants are sneaky candidates to trade up into the top ten picks for Oregon LT Penei Sewell . They report the Giants have done a ton of homework on Sewell recently, including some last-minute virtual calls.

. They report the Giants have done a ton of homework on Sewell recently, including some last-minute virtual calls. Fowler and Graziano mention the Giants have also done extensive work on this running back class and could be looking for insurance for RB Saquon Barkley as he comes back from his knee injury.

as he comes back from his knee injury. Giants coaches and executives have also brought up the team’s history with pass rushers and Fowler and Graziano say someone like Michigan DE Kwity Paye could be the pick at No. 11 even if he wouldn’t be worth that in most years.

Washington

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note that Washington has done extensive legwork on a potential trade up with teams in or around the top ten. Most of the time, that kind of move is for a quarterback, but the ESPN duo adds that a few personnel evaluators think Washington is eyeing a position player.

For whatever it’s worth, Fowler and Graziano says North Dakota State QB Trey Lance has gone through the pre-draft process believing Washington is among the teams that is high on him. Washington GM Martin Mayhew spent time with North Dakota State’s coaching staff in Fargo.

has gone through the pre-draft process believing Washington is among the teams that is high on him. Washington GM spent time with North Dakota State’s coaching staff in Fargo. If Washington stays at No. 19, Fowler and Graziano mention TCU S Trevon Moehrig as someone the team is high on.

as someone the team is high on. The Athletic’s Ben Standig says the top two options for Washington that it likely hopes are available at No. 19 include Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw and Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah .

and Notre Dame LB . If neither are available, Standig thinks Kentucky LB Jamin Davis makes a lot of sense for Washington.

makes a lot of sense for Washington. Other targets for Washington in the draft could include Stanford OT Walker Little and Texas OT Samuel Cosmi , both of whom the team has done some work on.

and Texas OT , both of whom the team has done some work on. Standig says sources were mixed but he did get the sense the team is intrigued by Moehrig. Another linebacker sleeper scouting sources thought Washington HC Ron Rivera might fall in love with is Ohio State’s Pete Werner, per Standig.