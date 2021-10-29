NFC Rumors: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

According to Albert Breer, the Falcons have officially placed TE Hayden Hurst on the trade block, but they have had calls come in from other teams about him.

on the trade block, but they have had calls come in from other teams about him. Breer doesn’t think the Falcons will trade Hurst, barring an unexpectedly rich offer.

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule isn’t thinking about removing OC Joe Brady as the team’s primary play-caller but does acknowledge the team needs to improve offensively.

“I wouldn’t say that that’s my thought right now,” he said, via The Athletic. “But we have to get something fixed.”

Rhule has stated before he wants his offensive identity to be established through the run but the team simply isn’t getting it done right now.

“You need to stay on the field and wear on people, and we’re not doing any of that,” Rhule said. “I said it would happen. It didn’t happen. I thought we started off that way, but it got away from us. So that has to be better. With the defense we have, if we can just run the football, protect the football, we’ll win games. The formula’s pretty simple. It’s just not being executed.”

Despite the team not hitting the mark offensively, Rhule still believes that Brady is an excellent offensive coordinator.

“I think Joe’s an excellent coordinator. He has a good plan,” Rhule said. “I just think we have to do a lot of things better.”

Albert Breer has heard Panthers CB A.J. Bouye as a name teams have discussed as a potential trade candidate. However, he’s been told Carolina would need a really strong offer to consider parting with him.

as a name teams have discussed as a potential trade candidate. However, he’s been told Carolina would need a really strong offer to consider parting with him. Panthers HC Matt Rhule expects LB Shaq Thompson (foot) to play in Week 8, while he’s taking a “wait and see” approach with CB Stephon Gilmore (quad). (Joe Person)

expects LB (foot) to play in Week 8, while he’s taking a “wait and see” approach with CB (quad). (Joe Person) Rhule added that he’s hopeful Gilmore will be available but he still must progress before returning: “It’s a very methodical process to get guys back on the field.” (Joe Person)

Rhule confirmed that he’s not interested in any college coaching jobs after taking on his role with the Panthers: “I have one of the greatest jobs you can have. I left an unbelievable job at Baylor. … You don’t get to say that you like to build and then be upset at what you inherited.” (Joe Person)

Rhule reiterated that he’s committed to Carolina: Rhule: “I’m here for the long haul, to get it done.” (Joe Person)

Saints

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Saints are among the teams interested in trading for a receiver before the upcoming deadline.

Even so, Breer says New Orleans could also consider shedding some salary by trading away CB P.J. Williams and DL Carl Granderson .

and DL . Other teams around the NFL have mentioned the possibility of the Saints trading WR Michael Thomas , but Breer admits that this is harder to see based on how much he’s making and the fact that he’s hurt.

but Breer admits that this is harder to see based on how much he’s making and the fact that he’s hurt. OUT for Week 8: QB Taysom Hill (concussion), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), DE Payton Turner (calf), RB Dwayne Washington (neck)

for Week 8: QB Taysom Hill (concussion), G Andrus Peat (pectoral), DE Payton Turner (calf), RB Dwayne Washington (neck) QUESTIONABLE for Week 8: WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand)