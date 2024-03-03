NFC Rumors: Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Commanders have received some soft trade inquiries about the cost of moving up to No. 2 overall. However, Washington is expected to keep the pick and draft a quarterback.
- Fowler notes the Commanders are a team to watch to sign Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong, who likely will be priced out of Dallas.
- Ben Standig of The Athletic talked about the Commanders’ 2024 draft strategy and what they could look to address after presumably taking a quarterback No. 2 overall.
- Standig says “fixing the offensive line is a must” as only RG Samuel Cosmi is guaranteed to return for 2024.
- With only 2023 Day 3 DEs K.J. Henry and Andre Jones returning, Standig thinks the Commanders should target an edge rusher.
- Standig believes Washington needs a “significant overhaul” at the tight end and linebacker positions.
Cowboys
- According to Michael Gehlken, Dallas is interested in re-signing LT Tyron Smith, but they are so far apart on the financials of the deal that they are expected to go different ways. Gehlken says the Cowboys would still be interested in retaining Smith, but it would require a “major divide to be bridged.”
- According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, the Cowboys have shown an interest in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed.
- According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated’s Cowboys Country, Dallas is among the teams to have an interest in trading for Eagles DE Haason Reddick.
- Aaron Wilson reports LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. formally met with the Cowboys at the Combine.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Cowboys as a team to watch for Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks in free agency, as they have a big need at the position and Brooks is from Dallas.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has talked to multiple sources who believe Eagles DT Fletcher Cox is planning to retire this offseason.
- He adds a return to Philadelphia after a year with the Lions for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson is also on his radar.
- ESPN’s Tim McManus highlighted five different free agents in the 2023 class who make sense for the Eagles. The first free agent McManus looks at is Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, who he says is “well versed” in new OC Kellen Moore‘s scheme and use of running backs in both phases of the game. McManus thinks getting Pollard comes down to the decision on RB D’Andre Swift along with the money-making sense on both ends.
- McManus lists Bears WR Darnell Mooney next, as the Eagles could “use a receiver who can play both inside and out” along with having the ability to stretch the field vertically with speed.
- McManus has Chargers TE Gerald Everett as another target on the list due to the recent injury history of Eagles TE Dallas Goedert. McManus also notes Texans TE Dalton Schultz as an option if Everett doesn’t work out.
- Packers OG Jon Runyan is mentioned by McManus as someone who could “vie for the starting right guards spot” if Kelce retires and RG Cam Jurgens moves to center.
- McManus ends with QB Jacoby Brissett as a veteran who could replace Eagles QB Marcus Mariota if he isn’t retained.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Giants as a team that’s expected to be active in free agency to sign help at guard, potentially for big money. Top players at the position could include Dolphins G Robert Hunt, Patriots OL Michael Onwenu, Lions G Jonah Jackson and Rams G Kevin Dotson.
- According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, the Giants have shown an interest in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed.
- Sources at the Combine tell ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that New York is “most actively gauging” the market for guard and DE in free agency. Raanan believes they could look to add a “quality starting guard” in the $8 million price range.
- Aaron Wilson reports Texas LB Jaylan Ford had a formal meeting with the Giants.
- LSU WR Malik Nabers had a meeting with the New York Giants at the Combine, and he feels HC Brian Daboll likes him a lot. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Penn State DE Adisa Isaac had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)
- The Giants met with USC WR Brenden Rice at the Combine, who talked about how the meeting went: “I have met with the Giants. The Giants would be lit to go to. I would love it. Just the opportunity to go to New York. I feel as though the team and organization is very sound and they could go ahead and build something in the coming future.” (Art Stapleton)
