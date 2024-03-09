NFC Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- SI.com’s Albert Breer expects Atlanta “to have its hat in the ring” for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in free agency. Cousins was with new Falcons HC Raheem Morris for three years and new OC Zac Robinson for two years in Minnesota.
- If Cousins doesn’t end up in Atlanta, Breer thinks they could look to target a quarterback in the draft, even if they trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reports that Falcons owner Arthur Blank is higher on Bears QB Justin Fields than many of the team’s football staffers.
- According to La Canfora, the Falcons are doing a lot of work on free agent QBs Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson.
- La Canfora says he expects one of those three quarterbacks to eventually land with the Falcons.
Panthers
- According to Jason La Canfora, agents came away from the Combine convinced that the Panthers will add multiple skill players in free agency and trades this offseason.
- Fox Sports’ Greg Auman explores some depth players the Panthers could look to bring in through free agency to help the rebuild. With just $11 million in cap space, they will need to hit on some low-cost moves to change their trajectory.
- Some names Auman believes would make sense for Carolina include Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson, Rams S John Johnson III, Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Lions DE Charles Harris and Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie.
Saints
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, the Saints are “pushing to find a trader partner” for CB Marshon Lattimore and LB Demario Davis.
- According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Saints S Tyrann Mathieu‘s new deal is a two-year, $13.75 million contract with three void years from 2026-2028 to lower his cap hit from $12.076 million to $5.567 million.
- Pelissero adds Mathieu will receive a $5 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million salary in 2024. In 2025, Mathieu has a $1 million guaranteed roster bonus and a $6.25 million salary.
- According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are scheduled to host Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd for a pre-draft visit.
