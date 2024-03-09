NFC Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

  • SI.com’s Albert Breer expects Atlanta “to have its hat in the ring” for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in free agency. Cousins was with new Falcons HC Raheem Morris for three years and new OC Zac Robinson for two years in Minnesota.
  • If Cousins doesn’t end up in Atlanta, Breer thinks they could look to target a quarterback in the draft, even if they trade for Bears QB Justin Fields

Panthers

  • According to Jason La Canfora, agents came away from the Combine convinced that the Panthers will add multiple skill players in free agency and trades this offseason.

Saints

  • According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, the Saints are “pushing to find a trader partner” for CB Marshon Lattimore and LB Demario Davis.
  • According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Saints S Tyrann Mathieu‘s new deal is a two-year, $13.75 million contract with three void years from 2026-2028 to lower his cap hit from $12.076 million to $5.567 million.
  • Pelissero adds Mathieu will receive a $5 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million salary in 2024. In 2025, Mathieu has a $1 million guaranteed roster bonus and a $6.25 million salary.
  • According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are scheduled to host Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd for a pre-draft visit.

