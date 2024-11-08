NFC South Notes: Cade Otton, Diontae Johnson, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers TE Cade Otton is emerging as a playmaker with 44 receptions for 421 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. Baker Mayfield called Otton a special and highly intelligent player.

“It’s all Cade,” Mayfield said, via NFL.com. “[He’s] a special player that [is] so smart, he knows where to be, he knows exactly what we’re trying to get done within whatever scheme we’re calling, run or pass, and he understands everything. Then you add in the physical traits that he has and he’s able to showcase those in the last few weeks and that’s an all-around player that we have.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles noted how Otton’s route running has improved.

“It’s really been his route-running,” Bowles said. “Not that he couldn’t do it — I don’t think we asked him to do it because we had the other guys out there doing it. So, just asking him to step up more in a receiver role, you really see his route-running prowess and his precision.”

Mayfield added Otton has a strong understanding of their system and concepts.

“Intelligence in football does a lot for you because at this level, obviously you have to be physically gifted, but intelligence takes you to the next level and Cade has that,” Mayfield said. “Like I said, he understands what we’re trying to get done and understands the concepts and everything that everybody else is doing. He knows where he fits into it and how to get open.”

Panthers

The Panthers traded away WR Diontae Johnson to the Ravens ahead of the deadline this week. GM Dan Morgan said they felt it was the best decision for both parties.

“Obviously I’ll keep those conversations private that myself, coach Canales and Brandt (Tilis) had,” Morgan said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “But we felt at the end of the day that it was best for the team and best for Diontae that we both part ways and get the compensation there that we got. So, at the end of the day, I just thought it was best for both sides to do that. He wanted a change of scenery, and we wanted to do things on our end as well. I think at the end of the day it’s just best for both sides to part ways.” As for sending WR Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, Morgan also called it a “win-win” for both teams. “Great guy, great player, still developing player,” Morgan said. “I thought it was a good deal between us and Dallas. They get a young player that they can grow and develop, and we get a draft pick that we’re happy with. So, I think it was a win-win for both sides.” Morgan added they are excited for their younger pass-catcher on the roster including WR Xavier Legette, WR Jalen Coker, and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders. “I just think it, you know, it has to do a little bit with just like building too,” Morgan said. “I think we’re trying to build the roster the right way and that’s through the draft and you know, we’re definitely excited about a lot of our young guys. We’re excited about a lot of guys on the roster in general. So, I like the direction that we’re headed and we just got to keep building and growing this thing.”

Saints

Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports the Saints placing RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) on injured reserve for a second time was “premature and miscalculated” after tweaking his injury in Week 8.

(hamstring) on injured reserve for a second time was “premature and miscalculated” after tweaking his injury in Week 8. According to Jackson, the original plan was to hold him out of Week 9 and have him return for this week’s game against the Falcons. However, Jackson reports former HC Dennis Allen was a major part of the decision and cited the former coach’s “lack of trust” in Miller’s ability to stay healthy.

was a major part of the decision and cited the former coach’s “lack of trust” in Miller’s ability to stay healthy. Jackson writes Miller is currently considered “100%” healthy and could be playing, but will now be out until December 8 against the Giants.

One source told Jackson that Miller recently had a meeting with interim HC Darren Rizzi, who expressed a desire to get the running back on the field once his stint on injured reserve is over.