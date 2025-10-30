NFC Trade Rumors: A.J. Brown, Jalin Hyatt, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Commanders are largely expected to stand pat at the trade deadline and hold onto the picks they do have after being aggressive over the last 12 months.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks it’s likely the Cowboys add a linebacker or defensive back ahead of the trade deadline, noting they’ve been doing a lot of research on potential deals.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t expect Eagles WR A.J. Brown to be traded by Tuesday’s deadline.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Eagles have come up consistently as a team investigating the trade market for help at cornerback.
- As far as players the Eagles might be willing to trade away, ESPN’s Tim McManus mentions RB AJ Dillon, who has slid to fourth on the depth chart.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note the Giants have some under-the-radar trade candidates who could get moved before the deadline, including OL Evan Neal, WR Jalin Hyatt and OL Josh Ezeudu.
- Neal and Ezeudu have struggled, and Ezeudu is on IR-designated to return, but Fowler and Graziano point out teams are always looking for more depth on the offensive line.
- As for Hyatt, Fowler and Graziano mention the former third-round pick would welcome a fresh start elsewhere after his career has not gone to plan so far in New York.
