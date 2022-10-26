NFC Trade Rumors: A.J. Green, Cardinals, Packers, Rams, Brian Burns

Cardinals
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes one interesting name that came up as an option for Green Bay was Cardinals veteran WR A.J. Green, who is buried on the depth chart now and hasn’t had much of a role this season.
Packers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes one league executive told him the Packers could look to address their need at wide receiver by adding a tight end instead. Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki and Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam are some of the options.
- He adds one interesting name that came up as an option for Green Bay was Cardinals veteran WR A.J. Green, who is buried on the depth chart now and hasn’t had much of a role this season.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, though it would cost a Day 2 pick, as well as Texans WR Brandin Cooks, though the $18 million guaranteed he’s due in 2023 would be hard for the cap-strapped Packers.
Rams
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says he was told by sources the Rams were heavily involved in trade talks for Panthers DE Brian Burns and are lurking on the pass rusher market.
- However, Carolina’s asking price has been taken by other teams as a way of saying they’re not dealing him. The Panthers have reportedly turned down two first-round picks for Burns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!