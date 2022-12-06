NFL Announces 32 Nominees For Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

The NFL announced 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors the player who represents the league’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact.
The award was established in 1979 and renamed in 1999 to honor former Chicago Bears RB Walter Payton who had passed away that year.
Three current former winners, Broncos QB Russell Wilson, Cardinals DL J.J. Watt, and Ravens DL Calais Campbell are also wearing a uniform patch that was introduced in 2017 and shows a silhouette of the trophy.
The following is the list of players who have been announced as nominees for each team:
- Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz
- Atlanta Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom
- Baltimore Ravens S Chuck Clark
- Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins
- Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown
- Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
- Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard
- Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio
- Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
- Denver Broncos OL Dalton Risner
- Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff
- Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones
- Houston Texans LB Christian Kirksey
- Indianapolis Colts LB Shaquille Leonard
- Jacksonville Jaguars OL Tyler Shatley
- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- Las Vegas Raiders LB A.J. Cole
- Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James
- Los Angeles Rams OL Tremayne Anchrum
- Miami Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips
- Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen
- New England Patriots DL Lawrence Guy
- New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis
- New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley
- New York Jets DL Solomon Thomas
- Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham
- Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward
- San Francisco 49ers DL Arik Armstead
- Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL William Gholston
- Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry
- Washington Commanders OT Charles Leno
“We are proud to present the nominees for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the League’s most prestigious honor,” said Commissioner Roger Goodell. “These 32 men are recognized for their excellence on the field and the selfless work they do off the field in their hometowns and local team communities. Collectively they represent Walter’s humanitarian spirit of giving back in ways that makes us all incredibly proud.”
The award will be presented by Nationwide and the winner announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special that will air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII on NBC.
All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice, with the winner receiving a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice, courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.
