NFL Announces 32 Nominees For Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

The NFL announced 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors the player who represents the league’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

The award was established in 1979 and renamed in 1999 to honor former Chicago Bears RB Walter Payton who had passed away that year.

Three current former winners, Broncos QB Russell Wilson, Cardinals DL J.J. Watt, and Ravens DL Calais Campbell are also wearing a uniform patch that was introduced in 2017 and shows a silhouette of the trophy.

The following is the list of players who have been announced as nominees for each team:

“We are proud to present the nominees for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the League’s most prestigious honor,” said Commissioner Roger Goodell. “These 32 men are recognized for their excellence on the field and the selfless work they do off the field in their hometowns and local team communities. Collectively they represent Walter’s humanitarian spirit of giving back in ways that makes us all incredibly proud.”

The award will be presented by Nationwide and the winner announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special that will air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII on NBC.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice, with the winner receiving a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice, courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.