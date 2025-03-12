NFL Announces Top 25 Performance Incentive Bonuses For 2024

The NFL announced the top 25 earners from the Performance-Based pay benefit.
In total, players will receive $452 million in additional pay as a part of the program, with the amount per player calculated based on snaps and salary levels.
Per the league’s official release:
“NFL players will receive over $452 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2024 season, the NFL announced today. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.
“New York Jets’ linebacker Jamien Sherwood earned the highest amount among all NFL players for the 2024 League Year Performance-Based Pay program. His $1,092,206 distribution will more than double his 2024 salary. Sherwood was the Jets’ 2021 fifth-round draft choice out of Auburn. He participated in 92.8% of plays on defense and over 26% of the club’s special team plays.
“Players have been paid nearly $2.8 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements.”
Top 25 Performance-Based Pay Distributions For 2024
|Rank
|PLAYER
|Team
|POS.
|DISTRIBUTION
|1
|Jamien Sherwood
|N.Y. Jets
|LB
|$ 1,092,206
|2
|Jaylon Jones
|Indianapolis
|CB
|$ 1,060,961
|3
|Michael Jackson
|Carolina
|CB
|$ 1,035,260
|4
|Daniel Faalele
|Baltimore
|T
|$ 1,020,871
|5
|Matt Pryor
|Chicago
|T
|$ 1,020,303
|6
|Kerby Joseph
|Detroit
|S
|$ 996,253
|7
|Nick Cross
|Indianapolis
|S
|$ 979,597
|8
|Montaric Brown
|Jacksonville
|CB
|$ 976,637
|9
|Cordell Volson
|Cincinnati
|G
|$ 931,357
|10
|Rasheed Walker
|Green Bay
|T
|$ 925,613
|11
|Dominick Puni
|San Francisco
|G
|$ 898,036
|12
|Daiyan Henley
|L.A. Chargers
|LB
|$ 892,651
|13
|Zyon McCollum
|Tampa Bay
|CB
|$ 878,554
|14
|Ar’Darius Washington
|Baltimore
|S
|$ 876,554
|15
|Antonio Johnson
|Jacksonville
|S
|$ 872,633
|16
|Brock Purdy
|San Francisco
|QB
|$ 857,842
|17
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Las Vegas
|S
|$ 855,935
|18
|Calen Bullock
|Houston
|S
|$ 855,372
|19
|Andrei Iosivas
|Cincinnati
|WR
|$ 854,095
|20
|Zach Tom
|Green Bay
|T
|$ 849,141
|21
|Quentin Lake
|L.A. Rams
|S
|$ 846,653
|22
|Tariq Woolen
|Seattle
|CB
|$ 841,976
|23
|Dee Alford
|Atlanta
|CB
|$ 835,394
|24
|Henry To’oTo’o
|Houston
|LB
|$ 820,070
|25
|Mason McCormick
|Pittsburgh
|G
|$ 819,102
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!