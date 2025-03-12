NFL Announces Top 25 Performance Incentive Bonuses For 2024

The NFL announced the top 25 earners from the Performance-Based pay benefit.

In total, players will receive $452 million in additional pay as a part of the program, with the amount per player calculated based on snaps and salary levels.

Per the league’s official release:

“NFL players will receive over $452 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2024 season, the NFL announced today. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

“New York Jets’ linebacker Jamien Sherwood earned the highest amount among all NFL players for the 2024 League Year Performance-Based Pay program. His $1,092,206 distribution will more than double his 2024 salary. Sherwood was the Jets’ 2021 fifth-round draft choice out of Auburn. He participated in 92.8% of plays on defense and over 26% of the club’s special team plays.

“Players have been paid nearly $2.8 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements.”

Top 25 Performance-Based Pay Distributions For 2024

Rank PLAYER Team POS. DISTRIBUTION 1 Jamien Sherwood N.Y. Jets LB $ 1,092,206 2 Jaylon Jones Indianapolis CB $ 1,060,961 3 Michael Jackson Carolina CB $ 1,035,260 4 Daniel Faalele Baltimore T $ 1,020,871 5 Matt Pryor Chicago T $ 1,020,303 6 Kerby Joseph Detroit S $ 996,253 7 Nick Cross Indianapolis S $ 979,597 8 Montaric Brown Jacksonville CB $ 976,637 9 Cordell Volson Cincinnati G $ 931,357 10 Rasheed Walker Green Bay T $ 925,613 11 Dominick Puni San Francisco G $ 898,036 12 Daiyan Henley L.A. Chargers LB $ 892,651

13 Zyon McCollum Tampa Bay CB $ 878,554 14 Ar’Darius Washington Baltimore S $ 876,554 15 Antonio Johnson Jacksonville S $ 872,633 16 Brock Purdy San Francisco QB $ 857,842 17 Isaiah Pola-Mao Las Vegas S $ 855,935 18 Calen Bullock Houston S $ 855,372 19 Andrei Iosivas Cincinnati WR $ 854,095 20 Zach Tom Green Bay T $ 849,141 21 Quentin Lake L.A. Rams S $ 846,653 22 Tariq Woolen Seattle CB $ 841,976 23 Dee Alford Atlanta CB $ 835,394 24 Henry To’oTo’o Houston LB $ 820,070 25 Mason McCormick Pittsburgh G $ 819,102