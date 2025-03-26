NFL Competition Committee Proposes To Keep New Kickoff, Tweak Onside & Touchback Rules

The NFL’s competition committee proposed to keep the new dynamic kickoff rule on a permanent basis and also introduce two tweaks to touchbacks and onside kicks, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Under their new proposal, touchbacks will be brought to the 35-yard line from the 30, and trailing teams will be allowed to declare an onside kick at any point in the game after previously only being permitted to the fourth quarter.

The 2024 season was the first year with the dynamic kickoff, which was implemented for player safety and more kicks being returned. After one season, the NFL competition committee is discussing some minor changes to enhance the dynamic kickoff.

Last month, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported the committee has considered moving the touchback spot from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line while also moving the kickoff spot five yards back.

This would likely lead to more kicks being returned, as the punishment for touchbacks would be more severe. It would also make it slightly harder for kickers to reach the landing zone.

Any rule change vote must be approved by 24 of the 32 NFL owners.

The league changed the kickoff rule last offseason in an effort to increase the return rate and lower injuries on the play. While the return rate did not improve as much as some in the league hoped, with an initial projection in the range of 80 percent, it did grow from around 22 percent to nearly 33 percent.

The play also saw a marked decrease in injuries from the previous kickoff format.

We’ll provide more information on possible rule changes as the news becomes available.