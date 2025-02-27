NFL Considering Further Tweaks To Kickoff & Onside Kick Rules

The 2024 season was the first year with the dynamic kickoff which was implemented for player safety and more kicks being returned.

After one season, the NFL competition committee is discussing some minor changes to enhance the dynamic kickoff.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports the committee has considered moving the touchback spot from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line while also moving the kickoff spot five yards back.

This would likely lead to more kicks being returned as the punishment for touchbacks would be more severe. It would also make it slightly harder for kickers to reach the landing zone.

He adds the committee could consider the potential fourth and 15 or fourth and 20 as an alternative to the onside kick, but also mentions coaches are studying alignment changes to increase onside kick recoveries.

Any rule change vote must be approved by 24 of the 32 NFL owners.

The league changed the kickoff rule last offseason in an effort to increase the return rate and lower injuries on the play. While the return rate did not improve as much as some in the league hoped, with an initial projection in the range of 80 percent, it did grow from around 22 percent to nearly 33 percent.

The play also saw a marked decrease in injuries from the previous kickoff format.