NFL Fines Falcons & DC Jeff Ulbrich For Security Breach Leading To Prank Calls

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has fined the Falcons $250,000 and DC Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for the security failures that led to Browns QB Shedeur Sanders being prank-called during the draft.

Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son, Jax, found the phone numbers on his father’s iPad from a list that had been sent out by the league. He and his friends prank-called Sanders and put the video on social media.

He and the team have since apologized via statement.

Adam Schefter reports the league is still looking into other prank calls from draft week, as several other prospects have reported receiving them.

This is the second offseason the Falcons have been in trouble with the league. They were fined and docked a draft pick for tampering in free agency last offseason with QB Kirk Cousins and others.

Ulbrich, 47, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

After leaving the Jets, Ulbrich joined the Falcons as defensive coordinator this offseason.

In 2024, the Jets rank No. 5 in the NFL in total defense and No. 21 in scoring. They are also No. 5 in passing yards allowed and No. 15 in rushing yards allowed.