NFL Fining Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones $250K

Adam Schefter reports that the NFL is fining Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 for the self-described “unfortunate” gesture he made Sunday to fans at MetLife Stadium.

Jones may appeal the fine, saying that the middle finger and pointing towards fans was meant to be a thumbs-up.

Jones, 82, bought the team from Bum Bright back in 1989 for $140 million and has raised the value to $10 billion.

Since purchasing the team, Jones has operated as owner, team president, and general manager.

He replaced HC Tom Landry with Jimmy Johnson, and shortly after, the team won three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993, and 1995, respectively.

In 2014, Jones was named the league’s Executive of the Year, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.