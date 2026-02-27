NFL Informs Teams Salary Cap Is Set At $301.2M For 2026

According to Mike Garafolo, the NFL has confirmed to teams that the 2026 salary cap will be set at $301.2 million.

Last month, Tom Pelissero reported the league projected this year’s salary cap to be between $301.2 million and $305.7 million.

This provides a $22 million increase from last year’s salary cap of $279.2 million. It marks the first time the NFL has eclipsed the $300 million mark, nearly double the salary cap from 10 years ago, $155.27 million in 2016.

The latest projection from the NFL means the salary cap will have risen by another $20 million, which is a massive amount of growth.

This growth has been fueled by the new broadcast rights deals the league signed a few years ago, and a kicker increasing the share of the total revenue going to players.