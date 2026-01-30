NFL Informs Teams Salary Cap Will Be Between $301.2.M-$305.7M

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed teams it is projecting 2026’s salary cap to be between $301.2 million to $305.7 million.

This is a significant jump from last season’s $279.2 million cap figure. It marks the first time the NFL has eclipsed the $300 million mark, which is nearly double the salary cap from 10 years ago of $155.27 million in 2016.

The final cap will be set in the next few weeks between the NFL Scouting Combine and the start of the 2026 league year in March.

The latest projection from the NFL means the salary cap will have risen by another $20 million, which is a massive amount of growth.

This growth has been fueled by the new broadcast rights deals the league signed a few years ago, and a kicker increasing the share of the total revenue going to players.

We’ll have more on the NFL salary cap as the news is available.