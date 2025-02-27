NFL & NFLPA Officially Agree On $279.2M Salary Cap Number For 2025

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL and NFLPA have officially agreed on a salary cap number of $279.2 million per team for the 2025 season.

That’s a notable jump from what teams were preparing for back in December, with teams anticipating the cap would come in somewhere between $265 million and $275 million. The league didn’t give teams an estimate at the winter meetings like in previous years.

Pelissero adds the projected player costs including benefits are at $362.48 million per team, which amounts to $11.6 billion in player costs for the whole league.

Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald says that increase beats every projection they’d heard from teams except for one. OTC was projecting the 2025 salary cap to be $272.5 million.

Last year the salary cap jumped a record $30.4 million with revenues from the NFL’s new media rights deals kicking in and fewer accounting debts from the 2020 pandemic to pay off. This year’s cap increase will officially come to $23.8 million from where it was in 2024.

This growth has been fueled by the new broadcast rights deals the league signed a few years ago, and a kicker increasing the share of the total revenue going to players.