NFL Notes: DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He’s hoping to get a deal done before the start of the regular season.

“I do, but I’m not here to talk about it really too much,” Bland said, via Tommy Yarish of the team’s site. “But yea, hopefully.”

Bland said he has grown accustomed to playing both slot and outside cornerback roles.

“I feel like I’m pretty adjusted into it now…” Bland said. “It’s really just gelling everything together both inside and outside and showing I can do both.”

Bland added that playing the slot role means he needs to put some extra attention to how opposing offensive lines operate.

“I would say a little bit because there’s some different things you’ve got to watch on the inside versus the outside,” Bland said. “The o-line and you tune into the pass at the same time.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kept things short when asked about LB Micah Parsons‘ contract situation and trade request, saying: “We’ve got a game coming and he’s under contract.” (Jonah Javad)

Cowboys DT Mazi Smith was not pleased with his performance in their preseason opener against the Rams and feels he has high expectations going into Year 3 of his career: “I just didn’t do anything. You gotta do something. I’m a first-round pick. There are expectations and all that. This is my third year.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence had the utmost praise for teammate OLB Brian Burns, complimenting his well-rounded, dominant skillset.

“I think his game is unlimited, honestly. He can speed rush you. He can power you. He can finesse you. He’s not a little guy either, so he’s got a lot to his game. He’s tapped into it more this training camp, and that’s good to see,” Lawrence said, via SNYGiants.