NFL Notes: David Bakhtiari, Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Peterson

David Bakhtiari

It’s been a rough past few years for former Packers LT David Bakhtiari, who has played in just 13 of 51 possible games over the past three seasons due to complications from a knee injury. He started just one game last year before electing to shut things down and get his fifth surgery on his knee — one that he hopes will solve his issues for good.

“A lot of other people wanted me to just kind of grit through it, but no one experiences what you truly experience,” Bakhtiari said in an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Look, I’ve been gritting through it for three years. I’m in constant pain. I’m so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.”

Now Bakhtiari says he’s feeling optimistic about his chances of playing not only in 2024, but for another two or three years after that. He says he’s ahead of schedule and should be ready to sign with a team anywhere from late July to early September.

“My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what,” Bakhtiari added. “I’m not a reliever guy, I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that’s not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years.”

He stressed that he still sees himself as one of the best left tackles in football and he wants to remind people of that before he retires, as well as win a Super Bowl.

“I don’t like other people writing my story … I couldn’t just put a period, close the book and leave it,” Bakhtiari said. “… I just got to kind of remind people. People have kind of forgotten the kind of player I was, the kind of player I am.”

Stephon Gilmore

Former Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore remains a free agent while he waits to find a situation on an NFL team that he feels is right for him. He commented on the situation during QB Tom Brady‘s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“Being patient right now,” Gilmore said, via Nick O’Malley of masslive.com. “I feel good. Year 13, been playing a long time. So, I’m just being patient and waiting for the right opportunity.”

Patrick Peterson

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson, who played for the Steelers last season, said he doesn’t necessarily need a starting role on his next team and feels like he can still excel in the nickel spot.

“It don’t necessarily have to be a starting situation because I understand the way the league is going,” said Peterson, via the All Things Covered podcast. “As far as a backup role, it would have to be like a nickel position because I feel like I can excel at a nickel position. I feel like I can guard whoever’s number two or three receiver in the slot position of a defense. I feel like over the course of the year I started to get more and more comfortable with the assignments.”

