NFL Notes: Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson

Deshaun Watson

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe has sensed some frustration from Deshaun Watson ’s camp that they haven’t been able to convince the Texans to seriously consider trading the quarterback this offseason.

A league source tells Volin that the Texans told Watson he could be involved in the head coaching search, but not in the GM search that resulted in Houston hiring Patriots executive Nick Caserio.

Sam Darnold

ESPN’s Rich Cimini talked to a source from a team who reached out to the Jets to inquire about a trade for QB Sam Darnold . He says that person came away with the impression the Jets weren’t interested in moving Darnold.

According to Ben Volin, there's "increasing buzz" that the Jets plan to move forward with Sam Darnold and work to build out the team around him, instead of taking another quarterback at No. 2 overall.

Volin says the Jets might be able to get a haul for the No. 2 overall pick, considering the number of teams that could use a quarterback prospect.

Zach Wilson

BYU QB Zach Wilson entered this past college football season as a relatively anonymous player. But after a terrific season, he’s rocketed up as the betting favorite to be the No. 2 pick in April’s draft and some teams reportedly like him even more than generational Clemson QB prospect Trevor Lawrence. BYU HC Kalani Sitake explains why he doesn’t think that’s so crazy.

“On a football field, he’s a guy that could easily be a coach right now,” Sitake said via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “You want a guy to be highly competitive, but not a lot of people are willing to sacrifice and put in the time to prepare like he is. Imagine a player who loves the game of football and when I’m working late nights, he’s here as well. And then when I’m watching film, he’ll come in and watch film with the coaching staff and hang out. He lives for ball, that’s what he does, and he’s a great student of the game, and his work ethic’s unbelievable, and his teammates love him.”