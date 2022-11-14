NFL Notes: Odell Beckham, Germany, Turf

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports that the Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Rams, and Giants have made their interest in signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. known, either publicly or privately.

known, either publicly or privately. Jones adds the prevailing belief is Beckham wants a multi-year deal from a team that’s set up to be a contender this year and next year. Ideally, it’d be in a warm-weather city with off-field opportunities due to brand/location, but the weather isn’t a dealbreaker.

The contract will be interesting, as Beckham believes he would have been in a great position to cash in on the wide receiver market explosion this offseason had he not torn his ACL. But two teams cautioned Jones a deal might be tricky: “A lot of this talk is premature. It builds up the anticipation of signing and it’s creating the illusion of a market.”

Another executive told Jones there might be a lot of future non-guaranteed money to fluff the final total for Beckham while still protecting whatever team signs him. Another said a deal could get done in the next two weeks or so with the veteran receiver not taking the field until Week 14 or 15 to give him time to ramp up.

Germany

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL will play at least four games in Germany through 2025. (Adam Schefter)

Turf

NFLPA president JC Tretter called for immediate replacement and ban of all turf, as well as the clearing of excess people and equipment from the sidelines on Twitter. This was in conjunction with a coordinated social media campaign from a number of players calling on the league to remove turf fields, as they’re shown to have a higher injury rate statistically.

“Players have continued to sound off on the need to improve our fields – all too often after an injury has occurred. If the NFL is as serious as they claim about player safety, here’s what they can do to make safer fields,” Tretter said.