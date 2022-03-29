NFL Notes: Snyder, Watson, Flores, Overtime, Rule Changes

Dan Snyder
- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Commanders owner Dan Snyder remains pseudo-suspended: “Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations. Don’t believe’s he’s been in the facility at all.” (Jonathan Jones)
- Goodell added Tanya Snyder, the wife of Dan Snyder and co-owner, has been representing the team at the league meetings and he sees that continuing “for the foreseeable future.” (Tom Pelissero)
Deshaun Watson
- Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said they have been clear with all teams, including the Browns, that a suspension is still possible for QB Deshaun Watson as their investigation continues: “We’ve been very clear with every club, whether the criminal matter gets resolved or not, that the personal conduct policy is very important to us. … They understand that’s something we’re going to pursue.”
Brian Flores/Stephen Ross
- Contrary to the report into the toxic workplace for the Washington Commanders that was not made public, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said they would release the findings of their investigation into tanking allegations from former Dolphins HC Brian Flores against owner Stephen Ross. (Adam Beasley)
Overtime
- On Tuesday, NFL owners passed the overtime proposal allowing for both teams to have possession in playoff games only.
- According to Albert Breer, the final vote was 29-3 in favor of the rule change.
- The three teams that voted against the amended overtime proposal were the Bengals, Dolphins and Vikings. (Albert Breer)
- An NFL head coach tells Tom Pelissero that the new modified overtime rule for the postseason only will likely lead to many teams that get the ball first and score a touchdown going go for two, rather than allowing the second team to do it and end the game.
- Pelissero says there was a separate proposal that would’ve allowed the first team to end the game by scoring a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Rule Changes
- NFL executive Troy Vincent said the competition committee evaluated a lot of “clean up” aspects but not major changes this offseason. (Albert Breer)
- According to Vincent, sportsmanship was “vital” and he noted that only four taunting penalties were miss-calls.
- Vincent added that the NCAA has urged NFL to keep its taunting rules in place.
- The Competition Committee also made permanent the free kick formation change implemented during the 2021 season that established a maximum number of players in the setup zone.
- There was also a 2022 approved resolution that amended the Anti-Tampering Policy to allow the employer club the choice to retain its player personnel staff through the Annual Selection Meeting. After the selection meeting through June 30, the employer club is required to grant permission for another club to interview and hire a non-high-level executive or non-secondary football executive for a secondary football executive position.
- NFL owners have approved a mandate for all OL, DL, TE and LB to wear Guardian Cap helmet shells during the early part of training camp, which could reduce force involved in head contact by up to 20 percent, according to Kevin Seifert.
