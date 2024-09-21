NFL Notes: Tee Higgins, Xavier Legette, 49ers, Bengals, Browns, Panthers

49ers

According to Nick Wagoner, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (calf) is out against the Rams and TE George Kittle (hamstring) has also been ruled out. San Francisco DE Nick Bosa (rib) and CB Charvarius Ward (knee/hamstring) are questionable.

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins has missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury. Higgins mentioned he’s ready to go and get his 2024 campaign underway against the Commanders in Week 3.

“I feel great,” Higgins said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Obviously, unfortunate with the injury, sat out the first two weeks but finally ready to get my feet wet this season and ready to go.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski hopes CB Denzel Ward can play more than the 11 snaps he saw last week due to a shoulder injury. (Scott Petrak)

Browns OT Jack Conklin (hamstring) has been downgraded to out against the Giants, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Panthers

Panthers first-round WR Xavier Legette talked about his frustration over his lack of involvement through his first two career games.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Legette said, via Sheena Quick. “But, I mean, we got 15 more games. So I can’t dwell on that. I just gotta see what’s out there for me this upcoming game.”