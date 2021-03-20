NFL Reinstates DB Josh Shaw Following Suspension For Gambling On NFL Games

The NFL officially reinstated DB Josh Shaw on Saturday after he served a one-year suspension for gambling on NFL games.

Shaw has been a free agent for over a year now.

Shaw’s suspension stemmed from betting on NFL games on multiple occasions during the 2019 season.

According to reports, Shaw placed a three-team parlay wager at a Las Vegas casino, which led to an NFL investigation. He bet a few thousand dollars on the second halves of three Week 10 NFL games during the 2019 season, including on the Buccaneers, who were playing the Cardinals.

The NFL and the Cardinals were unaware of Shaw’s bet and the league reportedly did not find any evidence that he used inside information to place his bets.

Shaw, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2015. The Bengals waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to the team’s injured reserve list.

Cincinnati cut Shaw loose soon after and he eventually signed on with the Chiefs. From there, he had a brief stint with the Buccaneers before the Cardinals signed him to a contract in 2019.

The Cardinals later placed Shaw on injured reserve.

In 2018, Shaw appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and Chiefs and recorded 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.