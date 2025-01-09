NFL Reviews Titans’ GM Job Description, Determines That It’s ‘Primary Football Executive Post’

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the NFL has reviewed the description of Titans GM position and they along with Tennessee have agreed that their vacant GM position will be the primary football executive post.

This means that NFL teams cannot block requests for their executives to interview for the Titans’ GM post.

The Titans announced earlier in the week that president of football operations Chad Brinker will run the search for a new general manager to replace former GM Ran Carthon and that Brinker would be the one with final decision-making authority for the whole football operation.

If Brinker was the defacto-GM in terms of authority over the Titans’ roster, teams could have blocked their executives from interviewing for the job because it would not have come with roster control.

This is similar to how teams can block coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs if the position doesn’t include play-calling duties.

The Titans do have an impressive list of candidates for their GM vacancy at this time and it’s unlikely they would land a top candidate if they weren’t offering full control of the roster.

Here’s the current list of candidates for the job:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

We’ll have more regarding the Titans and their GM search as the news is available.