NFL & Roger Goodell Reportedly Negotiating Contract Extension

John Ourand and Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal report that the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell are negotiating a fourth contract extension. According to the report, it’s likely that Goodell will have a new contract in place in the coming months.

Sources tell the Sports Business Journal that negotiations are centered around extending Goodell’s current deal between two to four years beyond its expiration date of March 2024. Goodell is believed to have made $63.9 million in each of the past two seasons, which was largely incentive-based.

NFL owners are clearly very happy with the current state of the league the job Goodell has done in recent years.

“He’s at the top of his game right now,” one owner tells SBJ. “Why would we want him walking out the door?”

However, league spokesman Brian McCarthy denied that there are negotiations taking place right now.

“There is no truth to this report,” said McCarthy.

There was talk of Goodell retiring after the 2020 collective-bargaining agreement was completed. Although, there are questions about a potential successor.

For what it’s worth, Sports Business Journal mentions NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp as a logical replacement to Goodell.

One interesting note from the report is that it’s possible the NFL could reevaluate the position after Goodell’s tenure is up and possibly split up the football and business leadership between two people.

We’ll have more regarding Goodell as the news is available.