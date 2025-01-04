NFL Rumors: Browns, Colts, Raiders, HC/GM Decisions, QB Questions, Offseason Moves

The NFL offseason and coaching cycle are beginning to heat up in the final week of the regular season.

The Cleveland Browns face a crucial juncture, navigating QB Deshaun Watson’s future and evaluating their coaching staff. Meanwhile, the Colts and Raiders are also facing critical decisions regarding their front office and coaching staffs heading into the 2025 season.

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi took a look at how the Browns got into their current mess and their plans to climb out. Citing team sources, ESPN writes it’s safe to assume QB Deshaun Watson will be back with the team in some capacity in 2025, although those sources also cautioned it was “too early” to make sweeping determinations.

will be back with the team in some capacity in 2025, although those sources also cautioned it was “too early” to make sweeping determinations. Those sources also told ESPN Watson’s injury history “has to” be a factor in the plan going forward and the status quo isn’t an option, adding “any veteran with starter’s talent” will be evaluated, including Kirk Cousins . They admitted Vikings QB Sam Darnold might be too expensive, though, assuming he even becomes available.

. They admitted Vikings QB might be too expensive, though, assuming he even becomes available. Per ESPN, the expectation from other teams is that the Browns will keep Watson for another year but create a competition with another veteran and/or a draft pick, ensuring that there’s better QB play whether Watson wins the job or not. Team sources acknowledged to ESPN a QB competition in 2025 is possible.

The report notes the Browns haven’t ruled out re-signing veteran QB Jameis Winston . Other options could include Joe Flacco , Jacoby Brissett , Carson Wentz , or Kyle Trask .

. Other options could include , , , or . Flacco was with the Browns in 2023 but was allowed to leave in free agency. ESPN cites a source with knowledge of the Browns’ thinking who says Cleveland didn’t want Flacco as an option behind Watson because of how much the fanbase supported him: “I 100 percent believe that was a factor, the need to not have him hanging over Watson as he built his confidence.”

A front office source denied this, saying letting Flacco walk was a football decision. The Browns signed Winston who was nine years younger and $500,000 cheaper, plus got a compensatory pick when Flacco signed with the Colts.

The other change last offseason that drew raised eyebrows inside and outside of the building was when the Browns fired OC Alex Van Pelt , who had been with HC Kevin Stefanski for years. Multiple Browns players told ESPN they were surprised by the decision and a former Stefanski assistant chimed in: “That was head-scratching to me. They had a system that worked regardless of the quarterback and had won more than Cleveland had in a long time. For things to suddenly change, that doesn’t strike me as something he would want.”

, who had been with HC for years. Multiple Browns players told ESPN they were surprised by the decision and a former Stefanski assistant chimed in: “That was head-scratching to me. They had a system that worked regardless of the quarterback and had won more than Cleveland had in a long time. For things to suddenly change, that doesn’t strike me as something he would want.” Mike Giardi, Patriots beat reporter for the Boston Sports Journal, reports the decision to move on from Van Pelt, who landed with New England, wasn’t made by Stefanski.

ESPN says the move was done to bring in OC Ken Dorsey who was familiar with concepts and schemes Watson was more comfortable with than Stefanski’s offense. The Browns built a new offense that still included some of Stefanski and Van Pelt’s system, especially in the running game, but mixed in Dorsey’s influence in the passing game, such as spread looks, RPOs, and the no-huddle, and even spread run concepts from the Eagles via new assistant OL coach Roy Istvan .

who was familiar with concepts and schemes Watson was more comfortable with than Stefanski’s offense. The Browns built a new offense that still included some of Stefanski and Van Pelt’s system, especially in the running game, but mixed in Dorsey’s influence in the passing game, such as spread looks, RPOs, and the no-huddle, and even spread run concepts from the Eagles via new assistant OL coach . The results weren’t great and Browns G Joel Bitonio told ESPN it felt like the team had issues settling into an identity early in the season: “We were struggling with our identity. The players weren’t executing what was called. We hadn’t really figured it out.”

told ESPN it felt like the team had issues settling into an identity early in the season: “We were struggling with our identity. The players weren’t executing what was called. We hadn’t really figured it out.” A source close to Watson, who is rehabbing his torn Achilles away from the team in Miami right now, said he very much still wants to make things work in Cleveland. Asked what needs to happen for Watson to return to his former level of play, the source told ESPN: “I think the main thing for him is getting full command of the offense and operating it consistently.”

Internally the Browns thought they were about to turn a corner last season when Watson led a comeback win over the Ravens. He suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder in that game, though. ESPN quoted a Browns personnel exec: “There was momentum internally and externally coming out of the Baltimore game. The great what-if.”

A source with the team told ESPN there shouldn’t be anything physically holding Watson back from being productive, Achilles injury notwithstanding, and a coordinator for another team added: “If he’s right mentally, then he should be able to win a quarterback competition in two days with his athleticism and arm.”

Another expressed concern about Watson’s confidence and mentality: “I still think he’s super talented. But it appears to be a neck-up issue, and with the personal stuff, football has become secondary. You can’t ignore the fan base. If they don’t accept him, he’ll never have a chance to improve.”

It’s an open question about what the Browns’ offense will look like next year, with Stefanski likely back but uncertainty about Dorsey’s status, who will call plays between the two after both had stints in the role in 2024, and what the overall offense looks like. ESPN cited a scouting director for another team who questioned Watson’s fit with Stefanski: “I still question the fit between Deshaun and Stefanski. He doesn’t throw with rhythm, on time. And Cleveland, playing in those conditions, it needs a steady run game, not a spread-it-out attack.”

A team source pushed back on that characterization to ESPN, calling it “a little too pronounced” to assume Watson can’t operate Stefanski’s scheme or Stefanski can’t adapt to Watson.

Reports have indicated Stefanski should be safe despite the disappointing season and ESPN confirms there’s tons of support for him in the locker room, writing players have praised how Stefanski has handled the year and his message.

Bitonio said Stefanski did a better job this year of connecting with players on a personal level and opening up a little more, recalling a story Stefanski shared in a team-bonding exercise: “He was going through a lot with his best friend going through cancer. But you don’t know that. He talked about growing up with his dad (former Sixers and Nets general manager Ed Stefanski) in the NBA for a while. You saw the emotion from the guy who on a day-to-day basis, you don’t get that.”

ESPN adds there’s no indication Stefanski would like to pursue other opportunities outside of Cleveland, with a coaching source saying: “He likes challenging times. One of his strengths is personality and leadership, and I think he’s leaned on that during a tough season.”

Browns sources insisted to ESPN that there are no plans to tear down the team and do a deep rebuild. Acknowledging some of the financial limitations from the Watson contract and others, those sources told ESPN the team plans to be “opportunistic” in improving the roster and considered 2025 a pivot year for a few different contracts. But the Browns claim they’re not in cap hell: “We have a lot of flexibility. We’ll be fine from a cap standpoint. That’s the last thing I’m worried about.”

Regarding owner Jimmy Haslam, ESPN talked to sources with the team who said he’s been less impulsive recently than the reputation he earned from past actions. While ex-Browns staff members who had been let go believed Haslam had a direct influence on their firing, team sources maintained the image of Haslam as meddlesome is inaccurate.

Colts

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that the Colts late season collapse could end up costing GM Chris Ballard his job.

his job. Colts HC Shane Steichen has been considered safe, according to Jones.

has been considered safe, according to Jones. If the Colts end up making a change at GM, Jones says a move is likely to involve someone with familiarity with Steichen.

Beyond that, Jones says it’s unlikely Colts DC Gus Bradley is retained.

Raiders

Dianna Russini of The Athletic believes that Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is on “shaky ground” and expects that team minority owner Tom Brady would have a significant influence on the team’s next head coach.

is on “shaky ground” and expects that team minority owner would have a significant influence on the team’s next head coach. Russini also mentions that she expects GM Tom Telesco to remain in his current position as the team’s general manager.

to remain in his current position as the team’s general manager. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports says the Raiders’ two recent wins have “lessened the heat on Antonio Pierce’s seat, but it’s still warm in Las Vegas.”

Pierce was asked how important it would be to end with three-straight wins: “Huge. You always want to finish playing your best football and we are.” (Vic Tafur)