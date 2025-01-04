NFL Rumors: Jaguars Looming Shakeup, Titans’ Future Uncertain, Texans

The NFL coaching carousel is close to heating up with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing a pivotal offseason.

Rumors suggest that head coach Doug Pederson may be coaching his last game with a “full housecleaning” possibly on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans, after a disappointing season, are expected to explore options at quarterback and focus on a rebuild. While many have pointed to the Texans’ offense as a disappointment this offseason, it sounds like OC Bobby Slowik could still garner head coach interest.

Jaguars

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is “almost certainly coaching his last game in Jacksonville,” even though team owner Shad Khan has yet to indicate what he plans to do after another disappointing season.

is “almost certainly coaching his last game in Jacksonville,” even though team owner has yet to indicate what he plans to do after another disappointing season. Jones says that Jaguars assistant coaches have been preparing as though they’ll need new jobs soon.

As for Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, Jones says there isn’t as much certainty about his status with the team. However, the expectation around the NFL is that Jacksonville will undergo a “full housecleaning.”

Jones says there isn’t as much certainty about his status with the team. However, the expectation around the NFL is that Jacksonville will undergo a “full housecleaning.” Sources have told Jones that the Jaguars will likely hire a search firm to assist them in hiring their next head coach.

Jones does say that the Jaguars’ job should be appealing to candidates around the league.

According to Jones, some around the league view the Jaguars as the best fit for Lions OC Ben Johnson .

. Dianna Russini reports that the Jaguars have quietly started their process of searching for their next head coach and expects the team to be interested in Lions OC Ben Johnson and Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver.

Texans

ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects Texans OC Bobby Slowik to still draw interview requests for head coaching vacancies in the coming weeks, even though it’s been a rougher season for Slowik.

Titans

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports says that Titans first-year head coach Brian Callahan is expected back, despite winning just three games in year one.

is expected back, despite winning just three games in year one. Jones expects the Titans to be in the quarterback market this offseason.

Beyond that, Jones believes the Titans will “do all they can to accumulate draft picks this offseason and focus on a draft-and-develop plan to set the franchise on the correct course for the future.”

According to Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel ’s departure from the Titans may have stemmed from tension over the team hiring Ran Carthon instead of personnel executive Ryan Cowden after the team fired GM Jon Robinson back in 2022.

’s departure from the Titans may have stemmed from tension over the team hiring instead of personnel executive after the team fired GM back in 2022. Russini adds that there is a chance Vrabel and Cowden could be reunited, with Cowden currently working for the Giants and expected to field interviews for general manager positions.