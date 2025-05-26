NFL Teams Still Believe Aaron Rodgers Could Be Waiting On Vikings

Former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned as OTAs near despite signs pointing to him ending up in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has said they are willing to wait a little bit longer to see if Rodgers is truly interested, but one NFL insider thinks he’s still holding out for Minnesota.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and talked about how some teams think Rodgers could be waiting to see if the Vikings have a change of heart before committing to the Steelers. Ultimately, Fowler feels Minnesota will stick with QB J.J. McCarthy, and he thinks Rodgers will either have to sign with the Steelers or retire.

“There’s some teams I’ve talked to that are still kind of wondering — is he just waiting out the Vikings? You know, because the Vikings would be an ideal scenario — one of the best play callers in the league in Kevin O’Connell, nine dome games. You’re guaranteed nine dome games per year. There’s some element of that, but checking with the Vikings — I still don’t expect that. They’re moving forward with J.J. McCarthy. So, he really has no other options, other than Pittsburgh or retire.”

Rodgers was recently asked whether he would consider playing for the Saints after QB Derek Carr retired, but he quickly shut that down.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.