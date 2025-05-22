Steelers To Wait ‘A Little While Longer’ On Aaron Rodgers

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Steelers president Art Rooney II said they will wait “A little while longer” on a decision from QB Aaron Rodgers after the league’s owners meetings.

Back on April 1st, Rooney said they will wait “not forever, but a little while longer” for Rodgers and echoed the same sentiment yesterday.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously said Rodgers will sign with Pittsburgh, it’s just a matter of when.

“It will happen. Not sure when, but it will happen,” Florio says he was told.

Earlier this offseason, Rodgers gave some insight on why his decision is taking so long.

“I’m at a different phase in my life. I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor.

“I have a lot of things that are taking my attention, and have beginning in January, away from football. That’s been where I’ve been focusing my attention on. Making a commitment to a team is a big thing,” he continued.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

