NFL Transactions: 8/14

Bears
- Bears claimed LB Mykal Walker, waived LB Kuony Deng. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR J.J. Koski, waived LB Ray Wilborn. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated TE Zach Ertz from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed CB Rashad Fenton on IR, waived RB Stevie Scott. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers waived RB Larry Rountree. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed DB Teez Tabor, waived/injured RB Zavier Scott. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed LB Shaun Bradley on IR, signed DT Olive Sagapolu. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived/injured WR Frank Darby, waived WR Chris Blair from IR with settlement. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed CB Blessuan Austin. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated DT D.J. Davidson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated G Ben Bartch from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed LS Carson Tinker, placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Avery Davis and C Alex Mollette, waived/injured WR Trey Quinn. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived S Richard LeCounte. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated RB J.K. Dobbins from PUP list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed CB Lavert Hill, waived/injured CB Duke Dawson and waived CB Isaiah Dunn. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived WR Victor Bolden.
Titans
- Titans signed RB Jacques Patrick, waived CB Chris Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DT Kyle Peko, placed DT Shakel Brown on IR, activated DB Josh Thompson from NFI list.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OT Chim Okorafor and LB Tanner Vallejo, waived OT Jacky Chen and LB William Kwenkeu (injured designation).
