NFL Transactions: 8/15

Bills
- Bills activated LB Tyler Matakevich from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed OT Brandon Shell on reserve/retired list.
Broncos
- Broncos signed LS Jack Landherr, waived/injured K Elliott Fry. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed S Sean Chandler. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed RB Aaron Shampklin.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed CB Duron Lowe and LB Olakunle Fatukasi, waived/injured CB Anthony Witherstone.
Colts
- Colts signed S Ronnie Harrison. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived DB Aaron Maddox.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived WR Freddie Swain from IR with settlement.
Falcons
- Falcons placed OLB Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL Demone Harris, waived OL LaColby Tucker. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed OT Julie’n Davenport. (NFLTR)
- Giants claimed LB Ray Wilborn, waived OL Devery Hamilton with injury designation. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed DE Jalyn Holmes, placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on IR. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed RB Ezekiel Elliott. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived LS Tucker Addington and DE DaMarcus Mitchell, signed LB Carson Wells. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed OT Brandon Parker on IR, signed WR Isaiah Zuber. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Darrel Williams. (NFLTR)
- Saints released WR James Washington. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated LB Jordyn Brooks from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Xazavian Valladay & CB Nevelle Clarke, waived RB John Lovett. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans claimed OT Jacky Chen off waivers from Vikings.
- Texans released OT Greg Little from IR with settlement.
