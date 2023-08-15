NFL Transactions: 8/15

  • Chargers signed RB Aaron Shampklin.

  • Falcons placed OLB Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed DL Demone Harris, waived OL LaColby Tucker. (NFLTR)

  • Steelers signed RB Xazavian Valladay & CB Nevelle Clarke, waived RB John Lovett. (NFLTR)

  • Texans claimed OT Jacky Chen off waivers from Vikings. 
  • Texans released OT Greg Little from IR with settlement.

