NFL Transactions: Friday 1/17

Bills
- Signed TE Armani Rogers to a futures contract.
Chiefs
- Elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and DB Deon Bush to their active roster.
- Activated DB Jaylen Watson from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Signed WR Mike Strachan and DB Allan George to futures deals.
Falcons
- Signed DT Lacale London to a futures contract.
Seahawks
- Signed DB J.T. Woods to a futures contract.
Texans
- Elevated FB Andrew Beck and RB J.J. Taylor to their active roster.
Vikings
- Signed WR Jeshaun Jones and DB Nahshon Wright to futures deals.
