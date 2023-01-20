NFL Transactions: Friday 1/20

Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated WR Marcus Kemp and C Austin Reier to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated S Anthony Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed TE Dalton Keene to a futures contract.
Giants
- Giants elevated DB Zyon Gilbert and WR Makai Polk to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated OT Coy Cronk to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DT T.J. Smith to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
