NFL Transactions: Friday 11/25

Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Cole Holcomb on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders activated LB Milo Eifler from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles released G Tyrese Robinson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived OL Devery Hamilton and DB Trenton Thompson. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released TE Josh Babicz from their practice squad.
- Packers placed G Sean Rhyan on the suspended list.
Saints
- Saints signed G Yasir Durant to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!