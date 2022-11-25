NFL Transactions: Friday 11/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

Commanders

Eagles

  • Eagles released G Tyrese Robinson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Giants

Packers

  • Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released TE Josh Babicz from their practice squad.
  • Packers placed G Sean Rhyan on the suspended list.

Saints

  • Saints signed G Yasir Durant to their practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply